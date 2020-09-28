Ranbir Kapoor’s 5 Best Films that Tell You Why He’s a Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older.

Though Ranbir made his debut in Saawariya, a critical and commercial dud directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor turned the tide with his subsequent films and has never looked back since. After over a decade in the film industry, Ranbir has established his credentials as one of Bollywood’s most talented leading men. As Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older, here’s a look at five of the actor’s best films till date. Be it songs, dance, comedy or dialogue - we’ve got it all covered.

1. Wake Up Sid

This coming-of-age drama showed us a sensitive side to Ranbir Kapoor the actor even as he portrayed an arrogant, entitled rich brat who finds his own feet and deals with adulting. Co-starring Konkona SenSharma, Ayan Mukherjee’s directorial debut Wake Up Sid retains a certain charm to it thanks to Ranbir and Konkona’s ineffable chemistry.

Best Scene: The confrontation between Sid Mehra and his father, Ram Mehra, played by Anupam Kher. The build up, the war of words, the escalation to Sid actually leaving his house is one of the highlights of the film.

2. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

This comedy-drama didn’t work commercially, but it sure did establish Ranbir Kapoor’s versatility as an actor. Ranbir as Harpreet Singh Bedi was outstanding as a dogged salesman who runs a covert computer assembly and service company within a bigger one. Written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Shimit Amit, thought Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year was declared a flop, it remains one of Ranbir’s most memorable performances. Best Line: Risk toh Spiderman ko bhi lena padta hai ... main toh phir bhi salesman hoon!

3. Barfi!

Easily one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most lauded and loved roles, Barfi! had him as a deaf and mute boy in Darjeeling, serenading Ileana D’cruz and Priyanka Chopra. Gorgeously shot by Ravi Varman under the direction of Anurag Basu, Barfi! despite allegations of plagiarism continues to shine because of its leading man. Ranbir outdoes himself as a man who refuses to be limited by his disabilities and takes the audience on an emotional joy ride.

Best Songs: Phir Le Aaya Dil (versions by Rekha Bhardwaj and Arijit Singh)

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapooor’s biggest success till date Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013 confirming his credentials as a commercially viable star. Many believe YJHD did for Ranbir what Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge did for Shah Rukh Khan in the mid-90s. A roller coaster coming-of-age romantic drama, YJHD survives on Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar screen presence.

Best Dance: Ranbir Kapoor’s moves in Badtameez Dil remain unbeatable.

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor effectively captured the journey of an ordinary singer’s rise to fame, and his downfall in Rockstar. Many consider the Imtiaz Ali film Ranbir’s best performance till date. While critics called the film far from perfect, it was Ranbir’s conviction along with AR Rahman’s soundtrack that once again lifted an ordinary film to a higher level.

Best Comedy Scene: When Janardhan (Ranbir Kapoor) goes get his heart broken deliberately by Heer (Nargis Fakhri) because he wants to become a real artiste.