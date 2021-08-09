Lara Dutta Has This to Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding

However, when she was asked about Ranbir and Alia, she said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt regularly spend time with each other’s family. Ranbir is often seen spending time with Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In his interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said about his wedding, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

On the career front, Lara Dutta plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming Ranjit Tewari directorial Bell Bottom. Her transformation for the role has been the talk of the town since the film’s trailer released.

Bell Bottom also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.

Ranbir Kapoor stars opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra, which is part of a trilogy. He also appears in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera and Sandeep Vanga’s Animal.

Alia Bhatt awaits the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She is also part of the ensemble cast for Rajamouli’s RRR. She also stars in Darlings, which is also her first film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.