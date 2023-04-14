‘I Don’t Think I Am a Great Son, Husband or a Brother’: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor on being a good husband.
Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview got candid about whether he thinks he is a good husband, son or brother. The Brahmastra actor got candid about the inability to be perfect in any relationship but always wanting to do better.
Ranbir in an interview with Free Press Journal was asked about how he finds time for himself and said:
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor also completes a year with his wife Alia Bhatt. The duo tied the knot last year and are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor.
