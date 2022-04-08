Phone Call to Public Appearance: Many 'Firsts' in Ranbir-Alia's Relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly tie the knot on 17 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
The only thing that is being talked about in the entertainment world right now is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 17 April. With innumerable speculations floating around this much-awaited grand ceremony, here's taking a look at the couple's many 'firsts'.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport.
Alia Bhatt was just 12 when she met Ranbir Kapoor. Back then, Ranbir was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black. Recalling their first meeting, Alia had said, "When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 12 years old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it. Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting with Ranbir."
On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt revealed it was Karan who called Ranbir and handed over the phone to the actress.
Alia said, "I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar had just released and you said, 'Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him' And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, 'Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia'."
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception. The couple had happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Reports have stated that Alia and Ranbir met and fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia, who is very active on Instagram, had posted a photo with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir from the sets. That was the first time Ranbir featured on his partner's social media. Since then, Alia has been posting photos with and of her boyfriend.
Here are some more times Ranbir made an appearance on Alia's Instagram.
The first time Neetu Kapoor posted a photo with Alia was during a night out with close friends a few years back.
Since then, Alia has often featured in Neetu's Instagram posts. Neetu had shared moments with Alia when she had visited late Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he was undergoing treatment.
Here are some more adorable moments shared by Neetu.
