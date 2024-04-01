Ranbir On How Much He Paid Alia's Friends During 'Joota Chupai' At Their Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their wedding ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Kapoor family - Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima - were the first guests on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first episode aired on Saturday, 30 March.
During the conversation Kapil wanted to clarify a rumour about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Kapil stated that, as per rumours, Alia's friends and cousins demanded around Rs 12 crore for ‘joota chupai,’ while it was suggested that Ranbir had bargained to bring it down to lakhs. Ranbir responded saying that Alia's friends had demanded lakhs, not crores, and he bargained and brought the amount down to thousands.
"We got married at home only. So the shoes would be at home only even if they stole them," Ranbir said.
Kapil shared a similar incident from his wedding, where his wife Ginni’s sisters demanded Rs 11 lakh from him. He jokingly said, “I told them to keep their sister, as well as the shoes. I knew she loved me so she would automatically come. As for the shoes, I would buy new ones."
