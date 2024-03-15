Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor

In Pics: Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt marked her 31st birthday in Mumbai alongside notable personalities such as Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt marked her 31st birthday in Mumbai alongside notable personalities such as Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.
Alia Bhatt marked her 31st birthday in Mumbai alongside notable personalities such as Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. Also in attendance at the star-studded celebration were her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration. 

Neetu Kapoor arrives.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted. 

Alia Bhatt was all smiles. 

