Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor's Post is Dedicated to Rishi Kapoor

“This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled", Neetu wrote.

Rishi Kapoor had spoken about Ranbir's wedding during a conversation with Meena Iyer, who had written his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla'. Rishi had said that he wouldn't mind if Ranbir chose to have an intimate wedding.

Quoting Rishi, Meena had told Bangalore Mirror, "It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy.”