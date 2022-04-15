Could Sense Alia's Excitement & Nervousness: Dolly Jain on Draping The Bride

The much anticipated Bollywood wedding, that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's, took place on 14 April. As we marvel at the dreamy wedding photos, we can't help gush about Alia's ivory and gold saree, that she wore for her wedding. The actor paired the saree with heavy jewellery and a tissue veil. Her entire look was designed by Sabyasachi.

Alia's saree was draped by drape artist from Kolkata, Dolly Jain. Speaking to The Quint Dolly said, "Alia was wearing a beautiful Sabyasachi organza saree. We rarely see brides wearing ivory sarees on their wedding day, but Alia rocked the outfit. Most people shy away from wearing the organza fabric because they think that it makes them look bulky. However, I have been wearing the organza for 25 years, and I want to break this myth surrounding the fabric".