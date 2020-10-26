Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor Celebrate Soni Razdan's Birthday

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen organised a colourful birthday bash for their mother Soni Razdan on Sunday, 25 October. Both Alia and Shaheen took to social media to share glimpses of the party and also penned heartwarming wishes for Razdan. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were also part of the celebrations.

Sharing a throwback picture of her mom Shaheen wrote, "'A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts' - Washington Irving.

Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family. I love you".