‘Mild Because I Was Vaccinated’: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana on COVID Recovery

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares COVID recovery.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, actor Ram Charan’s wife, shared on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She posted a photo of herself and wrote that she had a mild attack because she is vaccinated and she is ‘super scared’ of the aftermath.
Ram Charan was one of the leads in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and starred in Acharya with his father, actor Chiranjeevi. He also stars in RC15.
“Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll - along with Rest breaks .( learning to listen to my body )Had covid last week.-Mild attack cos I was vaccinated.-Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins.-Super Scared of the aftermath - ppl say I’m gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. (nothing happening as of now )-need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me, (sic)” Upsana wrote.
She added, “Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ) - it’s better to be safe but also live life to the fullest. Btw I only tested cos I was gng to meet my grandparents in Chennai. If not wouldn’t have even known. Thank u @zebahassan for helping me get bk in action. Special thanks to Dr Subba Reddy & Dr Veerprakash at the @theapollohospitals Hyderabad. (sic)”
In January 2021, Upasana took to social media to inform that she got her COVID vaccine, “I really felt proud getting vaccinated. This one huge leap in the positive direction towards dealing with the trauma 2020 has caused us. I encourage our fellow frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine.”
“PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE, its safe ! Our government is doing a fantastic job & we as a nation must fight this pandemic together. I practically live in the hospital & now it’s my temple. Let’s stay safe and help heal our nation,” she further wrote.