Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Congratulate 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Team, Praise Yash

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun praise Yash's performance in K.G.F: Chapter 2.
Yash-starred K.G.F: Chapter 2 has been a huge success at the box office with audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Actor Allu Arjun also seems to have loved the film and he took to social media to appreciate the film’s team including Yash.
Allu Arjun wrote, “Big congratulations to KGF 2. Swagger performance and intensity by Yash garu. Magnetic presence by Sanjay Dutt ji and Raveena Tandon ji, Srinidhi Shetty and all actors. Outstanding BG score and excellent visuals by Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda garu. My respect to all technicians.”
He added, “A spectacular show by Prashanth Neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience and keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high.”
Yash replied, “Thank you Allu Arjun avare.. I have always admired you for your hard work and conviction.. Be as awesome as you always have been! Cheers."
RRR star Ram Charan also congratulated the team of K.G.F 2 for the massive success and called Yash’s performance ‘mind-blowing’. Charan tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable.”
Yash responded to Ram Charan's tweet, "Thank you so much Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!"
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release K.G.F: Chapter 1 and has been directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. K.G.F 2 released on 14 April.
