Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Have An Eco-Friendly Wedding: Report

“No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point,” the source told the publication.

“These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day," the source added.

Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding ceremonies are going to kick off on February 19 February in Goa, with the wedding slated for 21 February.