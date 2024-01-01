Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani to Get Married In February: Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh is all set to marry producer Jackky Bhagnani in February, as per a report by Hindustan Times. A source told the publication, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on 22 February in Goa. They want to have an intimate celebration. They are very private people and are currently taking a break before getting busy with the wedding celebrations. Jackky is currently in Bangkok for his bachelor party and Rakul is also in Thailand."
Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official in October 2021. On Rakul's birthday, Jackky had shared a photo of them holding hands. The caption read: "With you, days doesn't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun (sic)." Since then, they have shared several posts with each other.
