Rakul, Deepika's Manager Karishma to be Quizzed by NCB Today

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions' Executive Producer and director Kshitij Prasad will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 25 September. The NCB is investigating an alleged drugs link in Bollywood that surfaced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara and Shraddha have been summoned on 26 September.

On the other hand, Deepika, who has also received summons, is scheduled to record her statement on the 26th. Deepika's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, who is an employee of KWAN talent management company. The actor's manager Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.