Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda Passes Away at 73

Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, told PTI, "Rakhi Sawant's mother had stage-four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here."

Rakhi shared a video from the hospital on her social media handle, in which she is sitting on the floor inside a hospital room, crying inconsolably for her mother. She captioned her post, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (My mother's hand was lifted from my head today. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother. Nothing is left without you. Who will listen to me and hug me now? What do I do now? What should I do? Mother, I miss you)."

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message on her story that read, "With deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you (of) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions, well I am sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon."