In Photos: Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant confirms her marriage to Adil Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawant recently took to social media to confirm her marriage to then-boyfriend Adil Khan on Wednesday, 11 January. After pictures from her secret wedding ceremony surfaced the internet, the actor confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil last year, on 2 July 2022, after three months of knowing him. The couple was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.
The confirmation comes after Adil denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi to a news channel recently.
Here are some photos from their wedding that Rakhi shared on her official Instagram handle.
Rakhi and Adil pose with their marriage certificate.
Rakhi and Adil sign the marriage papers.
Rakhi and Adil exchange garlands.
Rakhi walks hand-in-hand with husband Adil Khan in a beautiful pink gown.
