Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor Congratulate Narendra Modi On His Third Term as PM

Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor congratulated Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister.
(Photo:X)
Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor congratulated Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on 9 June and the Bollywood film industry was more than excited to congratulate the prime minister a third time in a row.
Rajkummar Rao also took to social media to wish the PM, "My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia"
Ajay wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion."
Actor Anil Kapoor is also excited about the event. He was seen expressing his views in a video shared by ANI. When asked about the swearing-in ceremony, he said, “I just want the country to prosper, and continue on the path of prosperity. It is positive”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined