Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Shares First Picture Of Son, Veer

In the picture, we can see legendary actor Rajnikanth with his daughter and son. We can't see her son's face but the photo was enough to break the internet. The picture has gone viral within a few hours of it being posted. She took to Instagram to thank everyone who wished her and said she was grateful for her father and her son.

She captioned the post, stating, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday. Thank you so so so much... Gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer, papa and having this amazing God's child behind me always. Life is a true blessing."