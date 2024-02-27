Rajinikanth, Wife Latha Celebrate 43 Years of Marriage, Soundarya Shares Pic
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth are celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary today on 27 February. Their daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a heartfelt post on X as the couple complete 43 years of marriage. Alongside the post, she also shared an adorable picture of her parents.
She tweeted, “43 years of togetherness. My darling amma & appa !!!! Always standing by each other rock solid. Amma cherishes and makes Appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year!!!!! Love you both too much and more #CoupleGoals (sic).”
The picture features Rajinikanth and Latha with a heartening smile. The two also proudly displayed the gold chains and rings that they are seen wearing.
Rajinikanth and his wife got married in a traditional ceremony on 28 February in 1981.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)