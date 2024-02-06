'Lal Salaam' Trailer: Rajinikanth Stands for Communal Harmony In Sports Drama

The makers of Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on 5 February. The film, also starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, marks Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya's directorial comeback on the big screen after 8 years.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the sports drama that seems to delve into sensitive subjects like communal riots and the Hindu-Muslim divide. It goes on to portray the struggles of a troubled cricketer.