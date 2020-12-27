Nothing Alarming in Rajinikanth’s Reports, Discharge Decision Soon

There is “nothing alarming” in actor Rajinikanth’s latest reports is what the new health bulletin from Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital states. However, the decision to discharge the Tamil star will only be taken by Sunday afternoon after another round of evaluation. According to a report in The Indian Express, Rajinikanth’s health will be evaluated by a team of doctors at the hospital.

The full statement by Apollo reads: “All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge.”

On Friday, Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, after severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. The actor was shooting for a Tamil film titled Annaatthe in Hyderabad for the past 10 days and had isolated himself. He was being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, however, tested negative.