Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta Wins Femina Miss India World 2023

Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday, 15 April. The 19-year-old beauty queen, who hails from Kota, will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant in the United Arab Emirates.

Along with Nandini, Delhi's Shreya Poonja was announced as the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the second runner-up.