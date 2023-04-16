Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta Wins Femina Miss India World 2023

Nandini Gupta wins Femina Miss India 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday, 15 April. The 19-year-old beauty queen, who hails from Kota, will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant in the United Arab Emirates.
Along with Nandini, Delhi's Shreya Poonja was announced as the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the second runner-up.
Femina Miss India also made the big announcement on their official Instagram handle and wrote, "WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupta has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We’re so proud of your journey and all the hard work you’ve undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Heartiest congratulations to you @nandiniguptaa13."
Here, take a look:
The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur this year. The grand finale of the pageant was held on 15 April in a star-studded ceremony that celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity.
The evening kicked off with performances by the former winners of the pageant, including Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao, and Shivani Jadhav.
Several Bollywood actors, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, also performed at the ceremony. Whereas, Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednekar kept the audience engaged with their witty hosting.