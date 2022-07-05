All You Need To Know About The Newly Crowned Femina Miss India, Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty, Miss India World 2022
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sini Shetty,21, was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 on Sunday. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she hails from the state of Karnataka, which she also represented. The young pageant winner holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.
She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. And now she has taken her interest in dance forward by releasing quick dance videos online. She is seen grooving to both Bollywood music and western songs. She is effortless in all forms of dance.
Shetty is currently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will also go on to represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.
As per a report by The Indian Express, she has also expressed admiration for actor Priyanka Chopra. She has said, “When you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, ‘Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.’ I have been a fan ever since.”
On the other end, Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was announced as the first runner-up of Femina Miss India 2022, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.
