Raj Kundra's Alleged Offence Detrimental to Society's Health: Court

Following the court's order, both Kundra and Thorpe had moved the Bombay High Court challenging their arrest, pleading that the police did not issue a notice as required under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the arrest.

But the magistrate noted that the investigating officer (IO) had recorded reason for the arrest, as required. "This court on July 20 (during a remand hearing) came to the conclusion that the arrest of the accused is as per law," the judge said.

"The IO has already mentioned the reasons for the arrest of both the accused. In such circumstances, it cannot be said that the accused are entitled to bail," the magistrate had said.

The court also noted that the accused had deleted 'incriminating' data and could 'tamper' with evidence if released on bail. While investigating the case, Mumbai Crime Branch officials had claimed that Kundra deleted all data and even changed his phone after the pornography racket was busted earlier this year.

Kundra is currently in judicial custody.