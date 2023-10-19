'It Was Painful': Raj Kundra Opens Up on Porn Film Case at 'UT69' Trailer Launch

During the trailer launch, Kundra recalled his experience under trial when trolls were targeting his family. Speaking to the media, the actor shared, "It was painful, especially when you know you haven't done anything wrong. and you have to face such circumstances. Uss time pe thoda...more than anything else, it was painful for my family. Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai yaar, meri biwi, mere bachcho aur mere family pe mat jao yaar. kya bigada hai aap logo ka. (You can say whatever you want to say to me, but don't talk about my wife, children, or family. They have done nothing wrong)."

Unveiling the reason behind his mask, Kundra added, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked."

Have a look at the trailer here: