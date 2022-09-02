Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha

Pics: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a lavish Ganesh puja this year.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra during Ganpati Visarjan. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra during Ganpati Visarjan.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who bring home Lord Ganesha every year to their home, bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa this Friday. Shilpa looked stunning in her traditional attire while also grooving to music when the visarjan took place. While Shamita Shetty also joined her to bid adieu to the god while enjoying the festivities.

