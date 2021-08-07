Bombay High Court Dismisses Raj Kundra's Plea in Porn Racket Case

Raj Kundra's plea dismissed by Bombay High Court.
According to reports, the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions filed by Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging remand orders passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate in the alleged porn app racket case on Saturday morning. According to Live Law, the order was pronounced by Justice AS Gadkari who said, "the remand to custody by the Metropolitan Magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require any interference."
Kundra and his associate Thorpe's petitions alleged that the arrests were illegal due to the non-compliance of Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that a notice should be served to appear before the investigating officer when an accused is booked for offences punishable with up to 7 years of imprisonment. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate remanded them to police custody on 19 July.
The Mumbai Police has booked Kundra and Thorpe under various sections of the IPC including 354(C)(voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420 (cheating), 201 (destruction of evidence) and sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
