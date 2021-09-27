R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Gets Release Date

Madhavan has not only directed but also written the film. The actor stars as S Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) who was accused of and implicated in a fake espionage case.

Narayanan was charged with selling confidential information related to India’s space development, and he claimed that he was treated inhumanely during interrogation. He was later cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court. The Court also ordered the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh to Nambi for “humiliation.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.