'Queen': Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Wish Neetu Kapoor on Her Birthday

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Ranbir, Riddhima & other family members.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned 65 on Saturday, 8 July. She is currently in Italy, celebrating the special day with her family. Neetu's daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to share a photo from the celebration. While Ranbir Kapoor was a part of the family trip, Alia had to give it a miss.
"Happy Bday Ma. We adore you. #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹 ", Riddhima wrote on Instagram.
Alia also took to Instagram Stories to wish her mum-in-law. She wrote, "Happy birthday queen. you make everything wonderful!! Love you oh so much!"
