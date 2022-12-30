'Put Us In a Movie Together': Sophia Di Martino Is 'Fangirling' Over Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently received a note of appreciation from Loki actor Sophia Di Martino, for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to Instagram, Sophia shared Alia's poster from the film on her story and wrote, "Woahhh. What a turn Alia Bhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi"

Thanking the Loki actor, Alia reposted her story and wrote, "This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse."