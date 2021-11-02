Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Eye Donation Helps Four Persons

Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nehtralaya, told media on Monday, “We are very fortunate and grateful for ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s eye donation. What was unique is that we used each eye to treat two patients by separating the superior and deeper layers of the cornea.”

Puneeth’s father Dr Rajkumar had pledged the entire family’s eyes to the eye bank when it opened in 1994. The doctors created four different transplants from two corneas. Two of the patients were suffering from superficial corneal disease and two others had endothelial or deep corneal layer disease, Dr Shetty told mediapersons.

Dr. Shetty added, “Usually, two corneas from a deceased individual are transplanted into two corneal blind patients. But, we went out of our way to use Puneeth's corneal tissues to the maximum to honour the contributions made by his family.”