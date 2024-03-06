Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Purported Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Purported Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Pulkit and Kriti will reportedly tie the knot on this day.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will reportedly get married this month.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will reportedly get married this month.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will reportedly tie the knot this month. Their wedding invite seems to have gotten leaked on Wednesday, 6 March, and it gives a major hint about their big day.

Also ReadDiljit Dosanjh Makes Hilarious Dub of His Concert at Radhika-Anant’s Pre-Wedding

In the invite that is doing the rounds on social media, a sketch shows Pulkit and Kriti chilling on the beachside. Lounging with them are their pet dogs - a husky and a beagle. The message on the invite reads, “Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

From the invite it seems like the couple is going to have a beach wedding. A report by NDTV states that the big day is 13 March.

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Then they started dating and also shared the screen space in Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). They had a roka in January and pictures from the ceremony surfaced on social media.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT