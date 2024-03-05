Diljit Dosanjh Makes Hilarious Dub of His Concert at Radhika-Anant’s Pre-Wedding

Diljit Dosanjh creates a dubbed version of his performance at Jamnagar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was one of the global artists who performed at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, last week.
Taking to Instagram on 5 March, Diljit, in his trademark style, shared a hilarious Punjabi-dubbed version of his own performance at the bash on Instagram.
In the video, the singer gives a funny voice-over to all the best moments from the show. He also makes funny observations about everyone who features in the clip, including Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, among others.
Have a look at it here:
Diljit belted some of his most popular songs for the concert such as 'Kinni Kinni,' 'Lover,' and 'Born to Shine' among others on stage.
Anant and Radhika's star-studded pre-wedding celebration kicked off on 1 March and ended on 3 March. The grand pre-wedding event had several global icons and Indian celebrities in attendance, including pop star Rihanna, Akon, and Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.
