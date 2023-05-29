Proud Parents Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Celebrate 'Star' Son Ryan's Graduation

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Proud Parents Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Celebrate 'Star' Son Ryan's Graduation

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share the news of their son's graduation with their fans.
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's younger son Ryan completes his graduation.

Proud parents Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene celebrated their younger son Ryan's high school graduation on 28 May. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news with several pictures from their "star son's" graduation ceremony. The carousel post also featured a video from Ryan's convocation ceremony.

One of the pictures featured Madhuri and Nene's elder son, Arin, as well.

Sharing the post with their fans, the couple wrote, "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights."

Here, have a look at the post:

Madhuri and Nene tied the knot in October 1999 in South California. The couple welcomed their elder son, Arin, in March 2003 and their younger son, Ryan, in March 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. 

