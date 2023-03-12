ADVERTISEMENT

Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehalata Dixit Passes Away At 91

In a joint statement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene shared the heartbreaking news.

Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehalata Dixit Passes Away At 91
Snehalata Dixit, the mother of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, passed away on Sunday, March 12, at the age of 91. She breathed her last at their residence in Mumbai.

In a joint statement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene shared the heartbreaking news, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dixit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

In 2013, Snehalata Dixit had even joined her daughter to record a song for her film Gulab Gang.

Sharing an incident about the recording, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had said, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom, and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”

Her last rites will reportedly take place today (12 March) at a crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.

Topics:  Madhuri Dixit   Dr Shriram Nene 

