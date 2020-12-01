PC, Nick Share Special Messages on Second Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 December, and marked the occasion with Instagram posts. Priyanka posted a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand on an autumn day. Wishing the Nick a happy anniversary, she wrote, "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you."

Nick shared photos from their wedding day alongside a note in which he said he was married to the "most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman". The white gown Priyanka wears in the photo was custom-made for the ceremony by designer Ralph Lauren.