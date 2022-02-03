Priyanka Chopra & 'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Team up For Action Film

Priyanka Chopra has bagged another Hollywood project after the success of The Matrix Resurrections. The actor will feature alongside Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action movie, Ending Things, as per a report by Deadline. The upcoming project is said to be something similar to James Cameron's True Lies.

The report also stated on what could be a possible storyline. “A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.”