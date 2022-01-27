Anushka Sharma Congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on Their First Child

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after they welcome their first child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma shared a note for new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Instagram which read, “Congratulations Priyanka and Nick. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one." Anushka and husband Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.
Priyanka and Nick had issued a joint statement on Friday announcing that they have ‘welcomed their first child via surrogacy’. The statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
In an interview with India Today, Priyanka’s cousin Meera had talked about how Priyanka has ‘always wanted to have kids’. “So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her,” Meera Chopra said.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. On the career front, Priyanka stars in The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, and Text For You. Priyanka is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
