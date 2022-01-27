Anushka Sharma Congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on Their First Child

In an interview with India Today, Priyanka’s cousin Meera had talked about how Priyanka has ‘always wanted to have kids’. “So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her,” Meera Chopra said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. On the career front, Priyanka stars in The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, and Text For You. Priyanka is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.