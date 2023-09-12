ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Marie Enjoy Their Day Out In LA

Priyanka Chopra was earlier spotted at Nick Jonas' concert.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Marie Enjoy Their Day Out In LA
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were out for lunch in LA. They were later joined by friends, as per reports. Sharing pictures of the two, a fan page wrote on Instagram, "Priyanka Chopra and Malti seen after lunch at Cecconi's with friends and family in West Hollywood." 

Priyanka was earlier spotted at Nick Jonas' concert.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'Incredible Weekend': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Nick Jonas' Concert

'Incredible Weekend': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Nick Jonas' Concert

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×