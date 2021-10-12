Finally Made It: Kal Penn Visits Priyanka Chopra's NY Restaurant 'Sona'

Kal Penn visits Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant 'Sona'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kal Penn was all praises for Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant in New York, ‘Sona’. Penn shared a picture of the dishes from the restaurant, and wrote, “Finally made it to @SonaNewYork so delicious. Well done @ManeeshKGoyal @PriyankaChopra.” Maneesh Goyal is the co-owner of ‘Sona’.
Actor Anupam Kher had also visited ‘Sona’ earlier and he had said that it was a ‘wonderful dining experience’.
“Dear Priyanka, it was a wonderful dining experience at your wonderful restaurant Sona. Everything here was amazing. The food, the ambiance, and the staff that Hari Nayak is headed are all great. Along with this, he also said that you have given us Indians another chance to be proud of you. Keep going like this. You are the best, Jai Ho,” Anupam wrote in the caption of his post.
Priyanka had announced her new restaurant in March. Co-owner Goyal had told Vogue that Nick Jonas was the one suggested ‘Sona’ as the restaurant’s name, “And we all kind of look at Nick, and Priyanka looks at Nick, and says, ‘First, amazing, how do you even know that word?’”
Goyal added, “And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way.”
Priyanka Chopra had also celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday in June, at her New York restaurant. She had also shared a picture of her visit to ‘Sona’, and wrote, “From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”
