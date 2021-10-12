Finally Made It: Kal Penn Visits Priyanka Chopra's NY Restaurant 'Sona'

Priyanka had announced her new restaurant in March. Co-owner Goyal had told Vogue that Nick Jonas was the one suggested ‘Sona’ as the restaurant’s name, “And we all kind of look at Nick, and Priyanka looks at Nick, and says, ‘First, amazing, how do you even know that word?’”

Goyal added, “And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way.”

Priyanka Chopra had also celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday in June, at her New York restaurant. She had also shared a picture of her visit to ‘Sona’, and wrote, “From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”