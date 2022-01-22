Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have a Baby Girl: Report

On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared identical social media posts announcing that they were parents to a baby via surrogacy. Though they did not mention any other details, according to a report in Mail Online, Priyanka and Nick have had a baby girl 12 weeks early.

"The baby girl, who was born via surrogate, arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she'll remain until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents, a source close to the couple said," read the report.