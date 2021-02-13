Priyanka Reacts to Nick Fan-Boying Over Her Book ‘Unfinished’

Nick Jonas takes to Instagram to ask Priyanka Chopra for an autographed copy of her book “Unfinished”.|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been taking to social media to promote her memoir, Unfinished. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas has been her truest support system in the process. Her shared a story on Instagram holding the book this Thursday asking for a signed copy of the book while the actor excitedly agreed. Nick wrote, "Lets get it @priyankachopra." Written below was "can you please sign this for me". Sharing the same picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! @nickjonas."
Through this book, Priyanka speaks about her journey in the industry, highlighting the fact that she enjoys being appreciated and praised for her work. She has interim also mentioned a few anecdotes from her book. A Zoom TV Report said that she has spoken about an incident that forced her to quit a film. For the shoot of an ‘item’ song in a film, she was required her to strip her clothes, one at a time. Since it was a long song, she asked the director if she should wear extra layers, so that she wouldn't be 'down to skin way too fast'. He asked her to speak to her stylist. Priyanka narrated, “The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: 'Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?' which translates as 'whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?'
She decided to quit the project the very next day. "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."
She has also written about how she had addressed gender pay gap, coping with a bad breakup in 2016 among other subjects. In an interview, she also joked about how Nick was very interested in reading about her early dating life.
