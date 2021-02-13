Priyanka Reacts to Nick Fan-Boying Over Her Book ‘Unfinished’

Through this book, Priyanka speaks about her journey in the industry, highlighting the fact that she enjoys being appreciated and praised for her work. She has interim also mentioned a few anecdotes from her book. A Zoom TV Report said that she has spoken about an incident that forced her to quit a film. For the shoot of an ‘item’ song in a film, she was required her to strip her clothes, one at a time. Since it was a long song, she asked the director if she should wear extra layers, so that she wouldn't be 'down to skin way too fast'. He asked her to speak to her stylist. Priyanka narrated, “The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: 'Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?' which translates as 'whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?'

She decided to quit the project the very next day. "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."