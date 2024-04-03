Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Barry Avrich's documentary 'Born Hungry' as producer.

Born Hungry premiered at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival. It will also be screened at Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on 26 April.

Chopra Jonas and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers. The partnership was negotiated by IAG representing Melbar Entertainment Group and UTA representing Chopra Jonas.

“Sash’s story immediately captivated me, presenting a stunning opportunity to not only showcase India but to also capture his journey and his profound passion for finding his family and himself,” said Chopra.

She also added, “At Purple Pebble Pictures, we are grounded by the mission of leveraging the power of cinema to tell global stories that shift people’s perspectives, and I am immensely proud of our collaboration on this project.”