Nick Jonas Celebrates 30th Birthday With Priyanka Chopra; Shares Heartfelt Post

Nick Jonas turns 30.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas turned 30 on Friday (16 September). The Sucker singer took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebration, accompanied by a heartfelt post thanking his friends and family but especially his wife and superstar Priyanka Chopra.
Jonas' 30th birthday bash was held at Scottsdale National Golf Club, or what he called his "favorite place in the world." Expressing his gratitude for his wife's efforts in organizing the party, he wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure."
The video he shared contained a compilation of pictures with his friends and family celebrating the singer's special day. The guests, dressed in all-white outfits, seem to have had a gala time.
