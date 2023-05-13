Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi Ahead of Raghav Chadha & Parineeti's Engagement

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi Ahead of Raghav Chadha & Parineeti's Engagement

Parineeti & Raghav's engagement will reportedly take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.
Published:

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May. The engagement is taking place in New Delhi.

Ahead of the ceremony, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra has landed in Delhi. Priyanka was clicked by the paps as she was exiting the airport.

As per reports, the engagement will take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. Parineeti will be wearing a traditional Indian outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for her engagement. Raghav, on the other hand, has reportedly chosen an achkan, designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

