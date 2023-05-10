Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to get engaged on 13 May in Delhi, as per sources.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

A timeline of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p> A timeline of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship.</p></div>

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May in Delhi, a source close to the latter confirmed to The Quint. 

And with the wedding festivities in full swing, here are some key highlights from their relationship timeline.

The happy couple reportedly met at the London School of Economics (LSE) and have been friends since.

The duo was spotted together for the first time at a restaurant in Mumbai. The shutterbugs were quick to click them. 

Recently, the couple was also seen together watching an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali.

Sanjeev Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, took to Twitter to congratulate the rumoured couple.

Now that sources close to The Quint have confirmed the news of their upcoming engagement in Delhi, the couple was also seen together at the Delhi airport, recently.

Also ReadParineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Get Engaged on 13 May in Delhi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT