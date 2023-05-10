Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A timeline of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP are set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May in Delhi, a source close to the latter confirmed to The Quint.
And with the wedding festivities in full swing, here are some key highlights from their relationship timeline.
The happy couple reportedly met at the London School of Economics (LSE) and have been friends since.
The duo was spotted together for the first time at a restaurant in Mumbai. The shutterbugs were quick to click them.
Recently, the couple was also seen together watching an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali.
Sanjeev Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, took to Twitter to congratulate the rumoured couple.
Now that sources close to The Quint have confirmed the news of their upcoming engagement in Delhi, the couple was also seen together at the Delhi airport, recently.
