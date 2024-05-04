'Pray For Me': Comedian Bharti Singh Hospitalised For Gallbladder Surgery

In one of the vlogs Bharti said that what she suspected to be a case of high acidity or food poisoning turned out to be gallbladder stones. Bharti informed her fans that she has been asked to undergo an operation, adding that she was in “terrible, endless pain the last three days”.

The comedian further said that she was missing her two-year-old son. “May you all always stay healthy, because I have a two-year-old child and I have not even stayed a single night without him and now… There are a lot of people at home, his grandmothers, aunts, but not me,” she said, wiping her tears. “I am so sorry. Please pray for me that I recover soon and be with him,”