'In The Past Two Years, I Have Been Judged All The Time': Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi talks about life post Scam 1992.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pratik Gandhi is all set to star in director Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web show, The Great Indian Murder. The actor has a number of other projects lined up too.
Speaking about the opportunities that are coming to him following the huge success of Scam 1992 Pratik told The Quint, "I am very busy and enjoying this phase also. At the moment, I am exploring different formats - short films, feature films, digital films, theatre and web and audio series. I am learning a lot dabbling in these formats".
Pratik also touched upon how life has changed for him after Scam 1992.
Pratik added that there are certain disadvantages also to attaining fame. "There's something I wish could change, but we can't do anything about it. I feel that you are being judged every minute. Every single person is judging you, without any rhyme or reason. And, at times, that creates a lot of pressure. Slowly, you learn to live with it because you can't do anything about it." Pratik said.
As for the characters in Dhulia's show, Pratik said his and Richa Chadha's characters aren't part of the book Six Suspects, from which the series takes inspiration.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)