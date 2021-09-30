KBC 13: Why Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Stayed Backstage After Their Names Were Called

Backstage, Pratik Gandhi told Amitabh Bachchan, “Subah woh chutney kha li thi, thodi teekhi thi toh, (I ate some spicy chutney in the morning)" while gesturing that he felt uneasy.

On the other hand, Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi said that it was an inauspicious time to start the game.

“Sir, abhi rahu kaal chal raha hai toh prashn kaal mein na le jaayein. (It's an inauspicious time right now, please don't start the game right now)."

Amitabh Bachchan responded,” Yeh sab bahana baazi yahaan nahi chalega, janta ke samne humne announce kar diya hai. (These excuses won't work here, I have announced your names in front of the audience.)" He then told the staff to escort the duo onto the stage.