KBC 13: Why Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Stayed Backstage After Their Names Were Called

Sony Entertainment shared the new teaser for the upcoming ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In this promo, Bollywood actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi, this time's guest contestants, can be seen backstage, hesitating to walk out, even after KBC 13's host Amitabh Bachchan announced their names on stage.
Then, Amitabh Bachchan went backstage to find out the reason for this delay. While Pratik gave an excuse about feeling unwell, Pankaj Tripathi said it was a baleful time to start the game.
Backstage, Pratik Gandhi told Amitabh Bachchan, “Subah woh chutney kha li thi, thodi teekhi thi toh, (I ate some spicy chutney in the morning)" while gesturing that he felt uneasy.
On the other hand, Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi said that it was an inauspicious time to start the game.
“Sir, abhi rahu kaal chal raha hai toh prashn kaal mein na le jaayein. (It's an inauspicious time right now, please don't start the game right now)."
Amitabh Bachchan responded,” Yeh sab bahana baazi yahaan nahi chalega, janta ke samne humne announce kar diya hai. (These excuses won't work here, I have announced your names in front of the audience.)" He then told the staff to escort the duo onto the stage.
In an earlier promo, the Scam 1992 actor asked Amitabh Bachchan some questions about household practices including whacking a remote to make it work again or turning worn out clothes into rag.
In another promo, Pratik shared his experience of embarking on his acting career, and revealed how his wife supported him throughout his journey.
"I used to wake up at 5.30 AM and rehearse. Then I would go to office and after that either go to shows or for rehearsal. When I got my first acting offer in a film, my wife was pregnant with our daughter. My wife said, ‘I know you won’t be happy if you don’t do this. We will all handle this,'" Pratik Gandhi recalled.
The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 special episode with Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will air on Friday (1 October).
