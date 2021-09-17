I Could Relate to the Film as a Father: Pratik Gandhi on ‘Shimmy’
'Shimmy' is streaming on Amazon miniTV
Pratik Gandhi starrer short film, Shimmy, is the first movie from the collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Amazon miniTV—a subscription-free model. The movie premieres on 17 September.
Written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, the film portrays the relationship between a father and a daughter. The story unfolds a day in the life of an 11-year-old schoolgirl and an awkward predicament she has to share with her father. The film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role
Disha told The Quint that the story came to her as inspiration from her childhood and family. Pratik Gandhi and his wife Bhamini Oza Gandhi expressed that they could relate to the story as parents of a daughter.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.